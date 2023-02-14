Geneseo handled Morris 56-20 in an impressive showing in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.
Recently on February 9, Geneseo squared off with Moline in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.