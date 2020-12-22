Strong defense lifts Lancers to victory, remain undefeated into break

If someone would have told TJ Case that his North Scott High School girls basketball team would be undefeated heading into the holiday break, he would have been unsure of that possibility.
Four straight road victories – including three versus top-10 ranked teams – has the Lancers with a perfect record so far.
Timely defensive stops and five made free throws in the final two minutes Tuesday night paved the way for Class 4A No. 5 North Scott to a gritty 37-32 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over Class 3A No. 8 Assumption at Assumption High School.
In the final game of the calendar year, the Lancers (5-0, 2-0 MAC) went a perfect 23-0 in 2020.
“I thought the girls had a lot of heart at the end of it,” Case said. “We looked tired, but we’re young and to be 5-0 at this time is pretty special.”
Over the last month, it has been far from smooth sailing for the two-time state champions.
They had to go into quarantine after Thanksgiving; a couple of days ago, a classmate’s mother that a handful of the players knew passed away due to COVID-19.
Coupled with four conference games being postponed and traveling to a trifecta of games more than 20 minutes away, it has allowed the Lancers to grow closer as a unit.
“We are all really close and us being together is really nice,” sophomore forward Lauren Golinghorst said.
Yet while Case didn’t believe a team that returned just one starter from a season ago would remain without a loss going into Christmas, Golinghorst did. Those teams in the past have brought forth, in her words, “good pressure.”
“From the beginning of the season, I had this feeling we would be really good,” she added. “They set a high standard and I think we’re keeping that going.”
That standard of excellence, and being meticulous, helped North Scott hold off the Knights (2-5, 1-3 MAC).
Despite six fourth quarter turnovers and Assumption post A.J. Schubert being the main engine of its offense, the Lancers never relinquished the lead they took for good on a Cora O’Neill 3-pointer with 2:25 left to go in the opening period.
The Lancers forced the Knights into their only two turnovers late in the fourth frame and capitalized on 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch. Sam Scott, who led North Scott with eight points, made two to make it a three-point lead then Lexi Ward and Golinghorst each made one that made it a two-possession advantage.
“We’re happy,” Case said.
Assumption went 2-of-8 from the charity stripe over the final eight minutes.
“I think we haven’t done a good enough job preparing ourselves shooting tough free throws in practice,” Knights coach Jake Timm said. “Christmas break is coming at a good time for us.”
Schubert scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth, going to her left hand and finishing. Still, Golinghorst made it tough on a couple shots on that left side that didn’t drop.
“It was pretty tough,” Golinghorst said. “I told myself ‘I need to get my act together’ and I just need to stop her so she doesn’t score anymore.”
Assumption’s closest margin in the second half was one point.
The other Knights to see the court combined for 10 points.
“We just got to get tougher,” Timm said. “We have to find a way to push through tough times. That’s the big thing for us and it comes down to us just working.”
Case was more than pleased with his defense to mask the 13-for-38 shooting performance from his offense. The full-court press forced 10 first half turnovers and after the Knights started 3-of-4 from the field, they went 1-for-18 the rest of the first half.
Golinghorst added seven points and a team-high seven caroms while a trifecta of Lancers finished with five points.
“We really wanted to try to limit (Dawsen) Dorsey’s touches and the ball go into someone else’s hands and speed everything up,” said Case, whose club held Dorsey to four points on 2-of-10 shooting. “We’ll take it.”