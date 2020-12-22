Strong defense lifts Lancers to victory, remain undefeated into break

“I think we haven’t done a good enough job preparing ourselves shooting tough free throws in practice,” Knights coach Jake Timm said. “Christmas break is coming at a good time for us.”

Schubert scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth, going to her left hand and finishing. Still, Golinghorst made it tough on a couple shots on that left side that didn’t drop.

“It was pretty tough,” Golinghorst said. “I told myself ‘I need to get my act together’ and I just need to stop her so she doesn’t score anymore.”

Assumption’s closest margin in the second half was one point.

The other Knights to see the court combined for 10 points.

“We just got to get tougher,” Timm said. “We have to find a way to push through tough times. That’s the big thing for us and it comes down to us just working.”

Case was more than pleased with his defense to mask the 13-for-38 shooting performance from his offense. The full-court press forced 10 first half turnovers and after the Knights started 3-of-4 from the field, they went 1-for-18 the rest of the first half.

Golinghorst added seven points and a team-high seven caroms while a trifecta of Lancers finished with five points.

“We really wanted to try to limit (Dawsen) Dorsey’s touches and the ball go into someone else’s hands and speed everything up,” said Case, whose club held Dorsey to four points on 2-of-10 shooting. “We’ll take it.”

