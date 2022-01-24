Strong finish enables Tigers to edge Rockridge

EDGINGTON — After holding Rockridge to just 11 points in the first meeting, the Sherrard High School girls' basketball team was expecting a different Rocket squad in Monday night's rematch.
At the same time, the Tigers knew that defense would continue to be crucial if they were to stay in first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
In the fourth quarter, Sherrard clamped down defensively when it needed to the most as part of a strong closing finish that lifted the Tigers to a 36-32 victory over the Rockets.
Using a 9-0 run to go up by six with just over three minutes left, Sherrard (17-6) survived a final rally bid by Rockridge to move to 8-1 and open a game-and-a-half lead on both the Rockets (18-6, 6-2) and Monmouth-Roseville in the TRAC West race.
"We knew this game was not going to be like the last time," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson, whose club handled Rockridge 39-11 at home in early December. "We had to grind it out and battle through adversity, and we did enough to get a win.
"This was a big conference game, and it's always tough to play on the road in the Three Rivers. A win like this is always big in the conference race."
Throughout the third quarter, the teams dueled back and forth. Rockridge led by three in the final minute of the frame, but Sherrard got two Olivia Meskan free throws with 42.8 seconds left to trail just 25-24 going to the fourth.
Meskan gave the Tigers a strong inside presence to take pressure off of their outside shooters as she finished with a game-high 12 points along with six rebounds.
"We were trying to focus on making good passes," she said. "With me getting touches inside, that opens up the game for the entire team. We also knew that defense was going to be huge."
Early in the fourth, the Rockets once again went up by three. That was when a pair of Tigers who had not scored in the first three quarters rose to the occasion. Avrie Schmidt tallied a pair of buckets, and Addison Pickens got a steal and score, drawing the foul and hitting the free throw to complete the three-point play. That fueled a 9-0 run that had Sherrard up 33-27 with 3:21 remaining.
"I thought we were getting some good touches inside and some good looks, but we weren't finishing early," said Swanson. "Once we got one to fall, we got some confidence. Avrie had a big one to get her confidence going."
However, the Rockets battled as a Taylor Sedam three-point play with 2:30 remaining brought the hosts to within one at 33-32.
But after a Meskan free throw, fellow junior forward Kyla Elsbury (eight points) delivered a timely blow when she drove the baseline and scored with 40 seconds left to put the Tigers up by four.
"The game was close, and we had limited time," said Elsbury. "The only thing I wanted to take was something wide open. I saw the opportunity, and I was confident I was able to make it."
Up until the fourth quarter, Rockridge constantly looked poised to seize the momentum after shaking off a sluggish start and a 9-5 first-quarter deficit. The Rockets battled back to go up 17-14 on a Kierney McDonald three-point play with 2:43 left before halftime. After Elsbury drained a 3-pointer to tie it, Erin Danner's putback bucket in the final seconds gave the hosts a 19-17 halftime edge.
"Defensively, we did everything we wanted to do, holding Kyla and Syd (Sydney Adamson) to 10 combined points, but Meskan's post play made the difference. She kept our girls on their heels all night," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald. "She's such a hard worker."
Kierney McDonald finished with eight rebounds and six points, with Morgan McClain notching seven points and Danner adding five points and six boards for Rockridge.
"We've got to get back in the gym; we've got a tough game at Monmouth-Roseville Thursday night," said coach McDonald. "This ending stretch is going to be tough for us going into regionals."