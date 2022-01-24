Strong finish enables Tigers to edge Rockridge

EDGINGTON — After holding Rockridge to just 11 points in the first meeting, the Sherrard High School girls' basketball team was expecting a different Rocket squad in Monday night's rematch.

At the same time, the Tigers knew that defense would continue to be crucial if they were to stay in first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

In the fourth quarter, Sherrard clamped down defensively when it needed to the most as part of a strong closing finish that lifted the Tigers to a 36-32 victory over the Rockets.

Using a 9-0 run to go up by six with just over three minutes left, Sherrard (17-6) survived a final rally bid by Rockridge to move to 8-1 and open a game-and-a-half lead on both the Rockets (18-6, 6-2) and Monmouth-Roseville in the TRAC West race.

"We knew this game was not going to be like the last time," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson, whose club handled Rockridge 39-11 at home in early December. "We had to grind it out and battle through adversity, and we did enough to get a win.

"This was a big conference game, and it's always tough to play on the road in the Three Rivers. A win like this is always big in the conference race."