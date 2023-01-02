Strong second half pushes UT over Pekin

With United Township leading by just one point halfway through the fourth quarter, Panther senior point guard Kaylie Pena knocked down back-to-back three-point shots to put UT up seven.

That was the difference.

The Panthers held off a late surge from the Pekin Dragons to grab a 47-43 non-conference victory Monday at home.

“We’ve been working hard to be able to close in tough games, and I was more than impressed with our aggressiveness and effort in the final minutes, especially against the Pekin press,” said United Township coach Chase Pavelonis. “Our players were doing all the right things, moving to the ball and staying composed, and I give credit to Kaylie for providing court leadership when we needed it.”

It was an impressive comeback victory for the Panthers because the Dragons came out hot, sinking four 3-pointers in the first quarter. At one point the Dragons led by eight points before United Township got its offense going behind the inside play of junior Lorena Awou, who had five points and three rebounds in the opening quarter. Junior Ka Maria Perkins added five in the first as well.

The Panthers trailed 17-12 after the first, and narrowed the lead to three points at the half, 26-23.

UT (11-8, 2-2) started strong in the third quarter, tying the game at the one-minute mark, and took their first lead, 29-28 on a three-pointer from Perkins. Awou was a force in the period, with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for the Panthers who went up 36-31 after the third.

“We did not panic at any point and continued to look for good shot opportunities and also take advantage of our size advantage with both Lorena and Shawntia Lewis,” said Coach Pavelonis. “The third quarter was critical, we stayed true to our game plan against an excellent program; Pekin does a great job of moving the ball on the perimeter and creating shots.”

In the fourth quarter, with Pekin (5-10) making adjustments to get open looks, the Panthers made key free-throws down the stretch, and Lewis pulled down three crucial rebounds to regain ball possession for UT.

Pekin’s Emily Matthews hit a corner 3-pointer with 1:20 left on the clock to get the Dragons within three points at 46-43, but UT forced two turnovers in the final minute to close out the game at 47-43.

Awou led the Panthers with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Pena added 13 points including 3 three-pointers, Perkins had eight points, and Lewis contributed seven points and seven rebounds.

Pekin was led by junior Emily Matthews with 15 points (three 3-pointers), senior Lexi Kaestler added 13 points for the Dragons, including two 3-pointers, and sophomore Zoe Kormah contributed seven points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Allie Lambe also was a major factor for Pekin with seven assists and six points.

“We gain important game experience coming up to the Quad Cities for non-conference games,” said Pekin coach Brett McGinnis. “We need to hold teams under forty points with our pressing defense, and we could not contain the UT offense in the second half when we needed stops.”

United Township faces Alleman in a Western Big Six game on Thursday night in the Panther Den, and Coach Pavelonis is looking forward to the opportunity to get his team above .500 in the conference.

“Our conference is very competitive and tight this season, and Alleman is definitely one of the stronger teams, so starting tonight, we are going to prepare and be ready to go on Thursday,” said Pavelonis.