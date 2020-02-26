Table is set and Rams hope to feast on state opportunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The starting trio of Lodico, point guard Molly Sharp and forward Shae Hanrahan average between five and eight points per game, with Sharp delivering 7.5 points per outing and a team-best 2.4 assists per game and Hanrahan grabbing 7.1 rebounds to go with 6.4 points a game.

Another junior, guard Katelyn Oleson, gives the Rams a spark as one of the first players off the bench. She averages 6.7 points per game and leads the team with 32 3-pointers.

"We know we can depend on each other, and we all work together really well," said Hanrahan. "Being juniors, it takes a little pressure off, but at the same time, we want to do the best we can for the seniors."

The only seniors on the team are Garrett, fellow forward Hope Jackson and guard Brooke Smeltzly.

The junior group not only gained vital experience last year, when Garrett's absence from the lineup forced many of them to take on expanded roles, but they have been up on the varsity roster since they were freshmen.

"It's helped us to have that experience," said Sharp. "At the same, we all looked forward to having Sidney back. Having her is a big piece of the puzzle; we knew this could be our special year."