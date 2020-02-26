Table is set and Rams hope to feast on state opportunity

PORT BYRON — Even with three-quarters of its 12-player roster returning next season, the Riverdale girls basketball team believes in seizing its opportunities while they are there for the taking.
Buoyed by a nucleus of seven juniors, three of whom are starters, the Rams' future beyond this weekend's IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Normal appears to be a bright one.
However, it is the thought of the unknown — whether it be injuries or illnesses at crucial times, or a shot or two not falling its way — that has this year's Riverdale squad wanting to make the most of the program's first trip to Redbird Arena for the Final Four.
"We're thinking of this as our best shot, and it's all about taking advantage," said guard Lauren Lodico, one of the Rams' three junior starters. "We can't control what happens next year. There could be so many factors, like injury or sickness."
When making that statement, Lodico had reflected on Riverdale having senior forward Sidney Garrett back in the lineup after Garrett missed her entire junior season with a knee injury.
"We're so glad that Sidney's back; now, we have everything just about perfect," Lodico said. "We want to try and take advantage of that."
Garrett and her team-best 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game have been a primary impetus for a 28-3 Riverdale squad that has tied the program's single-season victory record. However, the junior nucleus has combined its talents to provide a rock-solid foundation.
The starting trio of Lodico, point guard Molly Sharp and forward Shae Hanrahan average between five and eight points per game, with Sharp delivering 7.5 points per outing and a team-best 2.4 assists per game and Hanrahan grabbing 7.1 rebounds to go with 6.4 points a game.
Another junior, guard Katelyn Oleson, gives the Rams a spark as one of the first players off the bench. She averages 6.7 points per game and leads the team with 32 3-pointers.
"We know we can depend on each other, and we all work together really well," said Hanrahan. "Being juniors, it takes a little pressure off, but at the same time, we want to do the best we can for the seniors."
The only seniors on the team are Garrett, fellow forward Hope Jackson and guard Brooke Smeltzly.
The junior group not only gained vital experience last year, when Garrett's absence from the lineup forced many of them to take on expanded roles, but they have been up on the varsity roster since they were freshmen.
"It's helped us to have that experience," said Sharp. "At the same, we all looked forward to having Sidney back. Having her is a big piece of the puzzle; we knew this could be our special year."
As they gear up for Friday's 5:30 p.m. semifinal matchup with Pleasant Plains (26-3), all of the Rams — seniors and underclassmen alike — look to seize a moment they know might not happen for them again.
"I tore my ACL and missed my freshman year, and halfway through last year I tore my meniscus, so I came into this year knowing nothing is set, that the future doesn't always work out how you want it to," Oleson said. "Being able to be here now, we want to take this opportunity and do the best we can do."