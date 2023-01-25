 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Annawan owns Galva in huge victory 54-32

The force was strong for Annawan as it pierced Galva during Wednesday's 54-32 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Annawan and Galva played in a 52-36 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Annawan faced off against Knoxville and Galva took on Aledo Mercer County on January 12 at Galva High School. For results, click here.

