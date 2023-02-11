Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-24 win over Tipton on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 31, Tipton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.