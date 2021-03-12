Tatum breaks out in Maroons' blowout win over Pioneers

Kadence Tatum showed glimpses Friday night of what Moline’s girls basketball team want from its potential No. 1 scoring option next winter.
Slicing and dicing her way through the Alleman defense, the junior scored 18 points in a breakout game.
Tatum scored 16 of those in the first half, mostly in transition. Reliable senior Bralee Trice also contributed a game-high 21 points as the Maroons grabbed a Western Big Six blowout win, 71-53, against the Pioneers at historic Wharton Field House.
“It’s the last game of the season so I thought why not go off,” Tatum said. “It’s going to be a spot to step up, and I’m willing to take that risk.”
Moline closes the season at 8-8, 8-6 in the conference while Alleman (1-12, 0-11) will play its regular season finale Saturday on the road against Galesburg.
There was nothing flashy that the Maroons did in the second quarter. Even while shooting 12-of-22 from the field to build a 42-26 halftime cushion, there were no runs larger than five points.
A full court press defense forced seven of Alleman’s 18 turnovers in the frame, and Tatum, as well as a couple other guards, turned them into fast break opportunities.
“We changed our press halfway through the season, and I think it definitely helped,” Tatum said. “We made them tired. They didn’t want to run back down the court.”
The Pioneers missed just two field goal attempts in the second but could never get consistent defensive stops. They crept to within nine points twice, then 10 points twice, but never got closer than 16 the rest of the game.
“We didn’t help ourselves out,” Alleman head coach Steve Ford said. “When we did break the press, we shot the ball early then we had to go down and play defense.
“They were doing a lot of things they wanted to do.”
Trice, held to nine points through the opening 16 minutes, went 5-of-10 from the field to get over the 20-point threshold for the final time in Wharton.
“I felt like I needed to get to the basket more in that second half,” Trice said. “It was just being more aggressive.”
She exited the court for good with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left when the game was out of reach. Trice eclipsed the 1,000 career scoring mark in her final prep season donning the white and maroon.
“It’s been an experience and to play in this atmosphere,” Trice said. “To be able to play here is such an amazing feeling.”
Of the 14 players who saw the court for Moline, 11 of them scored at least a point. The Maroons didn’t have a turnover throughout the second and third stanzas. Five players snared at least four rebounds.
Moline didn’t miss more than 10 field goal attempts in any period.
“We really played as a team, we were working together,” Trice said. “I think that really worked to our advantage.”
Alleman junior Avrie Schmidt poured in a team-high 19 points, 10 of them on perfect 4-for-4 shooting in the second quarter, while freshman post Clair Hulke chipped in 11.
Schmidt, Hulke and Averi Rangel will return next season. The Pioneers were within single digits in most of their conference games.
“I haven’t done too much thinking about that,” Ford said.