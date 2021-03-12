Tatum breaks out in Maroons' blowout win over Pioneers

The Pioneers missed just two field goal attempts in the second but could never get consistent defensive stops. They crept to within nine points twice, then 10 points twice, but never got closer than 16 the rest of the game.

“We didn’t help ourselves out,” Alleman head coach Steve Ford said. “When we did break the press, we shot the ball early then we had to go down and play defense.

“They were doing a lot of things they wanted to do.”

Trice, held to nine points through the opening 16 minutes, went 5-of-10 from the field to get over the 20-point threshold for the final time in Wharton.

“I felt like I needed to get to the basket more in that second half,” Trice said. “It was just being more aggressive.”

She exited the court for good with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left when the game was out of reach. Trice eclipsed the 1,000 career scoring mark in her final prep season donning the white and maroon.

“It’s been an experience and to play in this atmosphere,” Trice said. “To be able to play here is such an amazing feeling.”