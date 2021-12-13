Tatum's big night lifts Moline past Peoria Manual for fourth straight win

When everyone else was struggling to get shots to drop, Moline’s Kadence Tatum was having a field day.
The senior guard finished with 18 points, but had 16 at half before a running clock greeted the fourth quarter, to lead Moline to a 65-22 non-conference victory over Peoria Manual.
“Kadence was just being Kadence,” Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. “Today, she was the beneficiary of playing good defense and the girls finding her. She was the open player. It could be somebody else’s night, though. Everybody on the team can score points. Tonight was Kadence’s night.”
The Augustana College-bound Tatum began the night with Moline’s first seven points, and had 12 during Moline’s 19-12 opening quarter.
The second quarter was all about defense, as the Maroons (6-3) racked up 17 turnovers by the break to take a 42-13 lead at intermission.
There was one stretch of the game when the Rams (2-6) turned it over on five straight possessions. Steals, jumping passes and players simply losing control of the ball were the leading causes.
Eight Moline players scored in the first half as easy layups and wide-open shots in the paint opened up for the Maroons. Caroline Hazen and Paige Melton both had nine points. By the third quarter, at least 12 players had attempted a shot as subs started to fill the court.
“I don’t have a bad player on the team,” Ritchie said. “I’m confident in whoever touches the floor. Everybody deserves it, but you can only play so many. Sometimes it’s frustrating not getting other people in there as much as you want, but I’m comfortable with them all.”
Perhaps the biggest difference in the second half was the lack of effort from Peoria Manual. Despite clearly trying to work the clock and make extra passes in the third quarter before a running clock started in the fourth, the Rams stopped running back on defense on more than a few possessions.
Moline senior Nadi McDowell-Nunn had the most fun with that, scoring three straight buckets when it was essentially 5-on-3. She finished with 10 points.
“We preach that we have to play to a standard, no matter who we are playing, and even raise that bar,” Ritchie said. “We are just working to get better to make sure we don’t take steps backwards. We want to take positive steps from these games.”
A visibly frustrated Peoria Manual squad also fouled, and fouled, and fouled in the second half. The Rams ended the game with 24 infractions despite the running clock. The Maroons ended up attempting 31 free throws, making 19 of them.
But one of the biggest takeaways was the strong play of the younger players who saw action at the end. Sophomore Layla Jackson, who came in the game late, earned two rebounds and sank two free throws as time expired. One of many that made an impact in the closing minutes.
“They need to be rewarded too,” Ritchie said. “They don’t play a lot of minutes sometimes, but they’re working just as hard at practice. It’s a reward when they can get some time like tonight. When it’s time for them to shine they usually shine.”
Moline has now won four straight games after its 2-3 start. The Maroons will try to extend the streak to five when they play next at 7 p.m. Thursday at Quincy in a return to Western Big 6 Conference action.
“We have started to put the pieces together,” Ritchie said. “We are playing pretty nice basketball right now.”