Tatum's big night lifts Moline past Peoria Manual for fourth straight win

“I don’t have a bad player on the team,” Ritchie said. “I’m confident in whoever touches the floor. Everybody deserves it, but you can only play so many. Sometimes it’s frustrating not getting other people in there as much as you want, but I’m comfortable with them all.”

Perhaps the biggest difference in the second half was the lack of effort from Peoria Manual. Despite clearly trying to work the clock and make extra passes in the third quarter before a running clock started in the fourth, the Rams stopped running back on defense on more than a few possessions.

Moline senior Nadi McDowell-Nunn had the most fun with that, scoring three straight buckets when it was essentially 5-on-3. She finished with 10 points.

“We preach that we have to play to a standard, no matter who we are playing, and even raise that bar,” Ritchie said. “We are just working to get better to make sure we don’t take steps backwards. We want to take positive steps from these games.”

A visibly frustrated Peoria Manual squad also fouled, and fouled, and fouled in the second half. The Rams ended the game with 24 infractions despite the running clock. The Maroons ended up attempting 31 free throws, making 19 of them.