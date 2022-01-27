Taylor Ridge Rockridge cancels check from Monmouth-Roseville 53-42

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Monmouth-Roseville and collected a 53-42 victory on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Titans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-11 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.
The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 28-19 at half over the Rockets.
The scoreboard showed Monmouth-Roseville with a 37-35 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge heading into the third quarter.
In recent action on January 20, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 20 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.