Taylor Ridge Rockridge claims gritty victory against Rock Island Alleman 38-29
Taylor Ridge Rockridge claims gritty victory against Rock Island Alleman 38-29

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Taylor Ridge Rockridge nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island Alleman 38-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.

The Rockets opened a slim 22-14 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on January 13, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on January 10 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.

