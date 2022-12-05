Taylor Ridge Rockridge defeats Port Byron Riverdale in lopsided affair 57-18

Taylor Ridge Rockridge built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 57-18 win over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with January 20, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
