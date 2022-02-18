Taylor Ridge Rockridge rides the rough off Monmouth-Roseville 56-37

Playing with a winning hand, Taylor Ridge Rockridge trumped Monmouth-Roseville 56-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge made the first move by forging a 16-11 margin over Monmouth-Roseville after the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting moved to a 28-18 lead over Monmouth-Roseville at the half.
In recent action on February 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Brimfield and Monmouth-Roseville took on Sherrard on February 3 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
