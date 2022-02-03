Taylor Ridge Rockridge soars over Erie E/P 60-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-21 explosion on Erie E/P in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 3.
The Rockets opened with a 33-19 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
The Rockets jumped on top over the Panthers 46-19 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 24, Erie E/P faced off against Orion and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 27 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
