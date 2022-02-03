 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge soars over Erie E/P 60-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-21 explosion on Erie E/P in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 3.

The Rockets opened with a 33-19 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

The Rockets jumped on top over the Panthers 46-19 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 24, Erie E/P faced off against Orion and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 27 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

