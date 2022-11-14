Tenacious 'D' fuels Annawan in opening-night win

GENESEO — On the opening night of the prep girls' basketball season, Annawan High School brought the type of defense it looks to make one of its trademarks in 2022-23.

Forcing Rock Falls into 34 turnovers and coming up with 21 steals, the Bravettes opened on a high note at Monday's Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament with a 50-41 victory.

Up by just three after one quarter, Annawan opened up a 16-point lead in the second quarter and was able to maintain a double-digit advantage for the majority of the contest.

"We really like to focus on defense," Annawan sophomore point guard Bella VanOpdorp said. "As a team, we work really well together. We know coming in that we're not the biggest team, but we've got a lot of speed and a lot of fight."

In addition to setting the pace for the Bravettes defensively with seven steals, VanOpdorp also led all scorers with 21 points and chipped in four rebounds.

Olivia Goodley added 13 points and five rebounds for Annawan, with Kaylee Celus contributed eight boards and four steals.

"This is what we wanted to look like; we just need to clean some things up," Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. "We showed the things that we want to do, our execution just has to get better."

One area Burkiewicz sees room for improvement is free-throw shooting.

After hitting all three of its foul shots in the first quarter, Annawan was 2-of-11 from the stripe over the next three periods.

"Ups and downs," he said of his club's opening-night effort. "We definitely have to discuss free throws, especially with as good of shooters that we are. Defensively, this is where we want to be, in the 30-plus range for turnovers."

"We know we're good shooters," VanOpdorp added. "It's the beginning of the year. We just need to get more comfortable."

Sparked by a pair of VanOpdorp 3-pointers and with Goodley scoring seven first-quarter points, the Bravettes opened up a pair of 10-point leads, the last coming at 15-5 before Rock Falls closed the period on a 7-0 run to make it a three-point game.

But with Lainy Manuel scoring five of her eight points to open the second, Annawan led by as much as 32-16 and took a 32-22 lead into halftime. Going into the fourth quarter, the Bravettes held a 43-32 advantage.

Led by Emily Lego's 12 points and nine boards, the Lady Rockets got as close as nine late in the fourth, but could get no closer.