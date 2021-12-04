Third quarter run propels Moline girls past Alleman

Moline outscored Alleman by 17 points in the third quarter on Saturday afternoon at the Pioneers' Don Morris Gymnasium, paving the way for the Maroons 49-27 victory in Western Big Six girls’ basketball action.
It was a stretch marked as much by who Alleman was missing as the shots Moline was making.
“When Alleman was forced to sit Clair Hulke with foul trouble at the beginning of the second half, we were able to take advantage of scoring opportunities in the paint, and also spread the floor and hit critical shots from the outside to pull ahead,” said Moline coach Adrian Ritchie. “I was impressed with our unselfish play, especially as we were able to score in transition, quickly moving from defense to an offensive mindset.”
Hulke, Alleman’s 5-10 sophomore force inside, had her fate sealed on a charging call just seconds into the second half, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the third quarter.
Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm early, and Moline led by the less-than-impressive score of 6-4 through one quarter.
The second period was a different story altogether.
Moline, sparked by senior guard Caroline Hazen’s eight points in the quarter, pulled out to a 21-16 lead at halftime. Alleman’s offense in the quarter was ignited by sophomore guard Audrey Erickson’s 10 points.
“Both teams played at a much higher level in the second quarter, and in our situation, we are looking to get as many touches as possible on offense, which is how we create maximum scoring opportunities,” coach Ritchie said.
The Pioneers attempted to get back into the game in the final period with their usually strong outside shooting, but senior Averi Rangel had difficulty finding her shot, and Moline’s ball movement on offense and interior defense allowed the Maroons to pull away to the 22-point victory.
First year Moline coach Adrian Ritchie’s team accomplished one of his primary goals on the afternoon, with nine players scoring in the game. Senior Kadence Tatum led the way with 12 points and 5 rebounds, with Hazen adding 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
Junior Samantha Veto was a force underneath with nine points and seven rebounds.
Though her minutes were somewhat reduced by foul trouble, Clair Hulke led the way for Alleman with 12 points on 5 for 7 shooting, and grabbed four rebounds. Erickson also knocked down 10 points to go with four steals.
“We are still in the process of making determinations about our defensive schemes and player rotation at this point in the season, and the intensity and hustle our players exhibited this afternoon against a very solid Alleman team will allow us to add more and more to our game plan going forward,” Ritchie said. “Every practice, every game, every week we strive for improvement in all facets of the game, and the work ethic our players are showing will allow us to play our best basketball later in the winter.”