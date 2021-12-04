Third quarter run propels Moline girls past Alleman

“Both teams played at a much higher level in the second quarter, and in our situation, we are looking to get as many touches as possible on offense, which is how we create maximum scoring opportunities,” coach Ritchie said.

The Pioneers attempted to get back into the game in the final period with their usually strong outside shooting, but senior Averi Rangel had difficulty finding her shot, and Moline’s ball movement on offense and interior defense allowed the Maroons to pull away to the 22-point victory.

First year Moline coach Adrian Ritchie’s team accomplished one of his primary goals on the afternoon, with nine players scoring in the game. Senior Kadence Tatum led the way with 12 points and 5 rebounds, with Hazen adding 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Junior Samantha Veto was a force underneath with nine points and seven rebounds.

Though her minutes were somewhat reduced by foul trouble, Clair Hulke led the way for Alleman with 12 points on 5 for 7 shooting, and grabbed four rebounds. Erickson also knocked down 10 points to go with four steals.