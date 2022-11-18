Third-quarter surge by Mon-Rose denies Orion's title shot

WOODHULL — The first week of the Rick Cline coaching era has for the most part been a rousing success for the Orion High School girls' basketball team.

Off to a 2-0 start at the Ridgewood/ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament, the Chargers entered Friday night's pool play finale with a shot to play for the tournament title tonight.

After a hard-fought first half, Monmouth-Roseville turned up the jets in the third quarter, scoring the period's first nine points and outscoring Orion 31-4 to take control en route to a 70-31 victory.

"I was pleased with our effort, with our heart and our spirit," Cline said. "I think we recognized some things that are critical to our future success, and cleaned some of them up during the game.

"It's the third game of the year, so we'll try to put things in perspective and try to get better every time out.

The win puts Mon-Rose (3-0) against West Central (3-0) in Saturday's 4 p.m. championship game back here at AlWood High School. The Heat won their side of the bracket by topping Abingdon-Avon 72-58 in Oneida.

At the outset of Friday's finale at Walt Minder Gymnasium, it seemed as if the Titans were prepared to run away and hide early, opening the game with 13 straight points.

However, Orion (2-1) dug in its heels and closed the gap to 13-7 on four straight Madeline Nightingale free throws and a Sofia Fernandez bucket. Mon-Rose was able to widen its lead to 23-13 by the end of the first quarter, but the Chargers had a surge of confidence.

Nightingale and Fernandez were Orion's top two scorers, finishing with eight and seven points, respectively.

That enabled Orion to keep nipping at Mon-Rose's heels throughout the second period. The Chargers got to within 27-20 on a Fernandez bucket and a Svea Carlson free throw, only to see the Titans answer with a 6-0 spurt.

The Chargers kept battling, however, as they managed to get back within single digits by halftime. A Jennie Abbott 3-pointer and a Kamryn Filler free throw in the final minute closed the gap to 33-24 at intermission.

Any hopes of a second-half Orion rally would be quickly dashed as the Titans opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, eventually outscoring the Chargers 31-4 in the period to open up a commanding 64-28 lead.

Mon-Rose's Brianna Woodard scored 15 of her 19 points in the third, with Mattie Gillen notching 11 of her 18 points in that quarter. Tatianna Talivaa (11 points) and Mariah Reading (10 points) also hit double digits for the Titans.

Mercer County 46, Ridgewood 23: Bouncing back from a 66-21 loss to Mon-Rose on Wednesday, Mercer County (2-1) scored the first nine points of Friday's matchup and never looked back from there.

The duo of Gabriella McPeek and Sydney Lamkin sparked the Golden Eagles in the first half. McPeek scored all 15 of her points in the opening 16 minutes, with Lamkin scoring all of her 11 points in the same span.

McPeek scored MerCo's final 10 points of the first half to stake them to a 28-10 halftime lead.

"They're going to be very good for us; we're going to rely on them to set the tone for us," MerCo coach Katie Engwall said. "Either one of them can have a big night on any night."

Engwall was especially pleased with how her club bounced back after a one-sided loss to the Titans.

"Monmouth-Roseville is a great team, plus it didn't help we had one of those nights where nothing would go our way," she said. "We had a good practice (Thursday), and we opened strong and fast, like we want to."

Madi Frieden added eight points for the Eagles. The Spartans (1-2) were led by Gabby Dean's seven points.

"We had a lot of good looks, we just had a hard time putting anything in," Ridgewood coach Maggie Molek said. "We weren't hitting our free throws (5 of 20 from the line), and that was one of the big differences in the game, along with getting outrebounded."

Galva 41, Rockridge 21: Galva (1-2) ended pool play on a winning note, opening up a 21-10 halftime lead and extending it throughout the second half to earn a spot in today's 1 p.m. fifth-place game at Walt Minder Gym.

Lexi Stone knocked down four 3-pointers and posted a game-high 14 points to lead the Lady Cats, with Ava Strom adding 13 points.

"It was nice for us to pick up the win," Galva coach Dan Russell said. "We added and changed some things a bit, so we knew there would be some growing pains. Lexi was definitely a spark for us on offense.

Led by Keaten Needham's 10 points, Rockridge (0-3) hung close for most of the first half before Galva scored five straight points to end the second period. That led to a 10-0 run, and the Rockets got no closer than 26-13 after that.

"We've got a lot of youth, and all three games, we struggled to put the ball in the basket," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. "We needed a tournament, some games, to see how hard we need to work this year."