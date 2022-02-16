Thursday's IHSA Girls' Basketball Regional finals

CLASS 4A UNITED TOWNSHIP REGIONAL

The matchup: No. 1 Joliet West (25-3) vs. No. 4 Moline (18-14), Thursday at 7.

FYI: Advancing with a 51-31 win over Western Big 6 rival United Township, the Maroons shoot for their first regional championship since 2014 after having won eight titles in a 10-year period from 2004-14. ... The Tigers ran the table in the Southwest Prairie Conference to win the title with a 16-0 mark and are looking for a second consecutive regional crown after going 28 years without a postseason title. ... The winner advances to the Joliet Central Sectional on Tuesday to face the winner of tonight's Minooka Regional matchup between Normal Community and Minooka.

CLASS 3A GENESEO REGIONAL

The matchup: No. 1 Geneseo (30-1) vs. No. 5 Rock Island (19-11) Thursday at 7.

FYI: Adding to their single-season record for wins with a 98-21 semifinal romp past Streator, the Lady Leafs face their Western Big 6 rivals for the third time as they seek their first regional plaque since 2014. ... After a 61-44 loss to Geneseo on Dec. 4, the Lady Rocks evened the score with a 52-41 home-court victory on Jan. 29, part of a closing surge that saw the Big 6 runners-up win nine of their last 11 regular-season games, followed with a 53-47 come-from-behind regional win over Ottawa. ... Tonight's winner advances to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional on Tuesday to face the winner of tonight's Metamora Regional final between Peoria Notre Dame and Washington.

CLASS 2A ORION REGIONAL

The matchup: No. 2 Rockridge (23-8) vs. No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville (24-7) Thursday at 7.

FYI: Seeking their first regional title since 2007, the Rockets opened strong with a 63-39 win over Mercer County and will now face the Titans for the fourth time this season. Rockridge swept Mon-Rose in their two Three Rivers West Division meetings in addition to topping the Titans 42-29 on Dec. 30 in the title game of Erie's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic. ... A 55-39 semifinal winner over Knoxville, Mon-Rose is seeking its first regional title since the program's inception in 2005. ... Tonight's winner advances to Tuesday's IVC Sectional semifinals in Chillicothe to face the winner of tonight's Farmington Regional final between Eureka and Canton.

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

The matchup: No. 1 Sherrard (21-6) vs. No. 6 Chillicothe IVC (14-16) Thursday at 7.

FYI: Champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Tigers look to add to their season trophy haul with their first regional title since 2019 — the last year Sherrard finished atop the TRAC West, sharing the league crown with Riverdale; that season also capped a run of nine regional titles in 12 seasons from 2007-19. ... IVC's last regional championship came in 2009, which culminated a run of nine titles in 10 years from 1999-09. ... Tonight's winner heads to Chillicothe for Tuesday's IVC Sectional semifinals to play the winner of the Normal University Regional final between host U-High and Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

CLASS 1A ALWOOD REGIONAL

The matchup: No. 1 Brimfield (26-4) vs. No. 5 Annawan (21-10) Thursday at 7.

FYI: The teams have already met once this season, back on Dec. 2 when the Lady Indians rolled to an 80-31 home win over the Bravettes. The teams also met for a regional title in 2020, with Brimfield prevailing 53-51 in overtime. ... This is a matchup of conference champions, with Annawan winning the Lincoln Trail Conference for the first time since 2018 and Brimfield taking titles in both the Inter County Athletic and Prairieland conferences. ... The Bravettes' last regional title came in 2018, capping a run that included 10 titles in 11 seasons from 2007-18, a pair of 1A state championships and a third-place state finish, and a 55-game winning streak. ... The winner advances to Tuesday's Brimfield Sectional semifinals to face the winner of tonight's Lewistown Regional final between Mount Sterling Brown County and Havana.

