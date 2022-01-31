Tigers clinch TRAC West title share on senior night

SHERRARD — The six senior members of the Sherrard High School girls' basketball team took to their home court for the last time Monday night.
But beyond the emotions that senior night always brings, there was also a bit of practical reality as the Tiger went about their business of clinching at least a share of the Three Rivers West Division title.
After battling to shake a scrappy Erie-Prophetstown club for most of the first half, Sherrard outscored the Panthers 30-3 in the final 16 minutes to pull away to a decisive 52-14 victory at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
Now 19-6 after their sixth straight win, the Tigers are 10-1 in the TRAC West with only Thursday's game at Monmouth-Roseville left on their league slate. Along with Rockridge — which lost twice to Sherrard — the Titans have two league losses, and topped the Tigers 43-37 in their first meeting.
"We've set ourselves up to where we want to be in the conference race," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "Hopefully we can take care of business Thursday, but Monmouth-Roseville is a really good team. We know it'll be tough playing them down there."
At the outset, the Panthers (6-13, 1-8 TRAC West) made it tough for the hosts, who led 11-3 after one quarter.
After falling behind by as much as 10, E-P got buckets from Olivia Purvis and Shae Winters to pull within 15-9.
A late Kennedy Buck basket got E-P back within single digits, but Sherrard senior Avrie Schmidt scored in the final seconds for a 22-11 Tiger lead at the half.
"I thought we played a really good first half against them," said E-P coach Chris Brown. "We knew (Sydney) Adamson and (Kyla) Elsbury were really good shooters, and we did a good job of staying with them."
That duo was held to eight and seven points, respectively — most of those coming in the second half.
It was the interior duo of Schmidt (10 points, 5 boards) and junior Olivia Meskan (14 points, 10 rebounds) that did the most damage.
"Tonight was about having the energy of senior night, and it was a good night to kick-start that energy, but now everyone's shifting their focus toward the postseason," said Meskan. "The next two days before playing Mon-Rose, and the week leading up to regionals, it's a time to be extra focused and excited."
The Tigers shot 53% (21 of 40) from the field.
However, the most acclaimed points came late in the fourth quarter when senior guard Abi Gerdes, sidelined by a knee injury and wearing two braces, got in and scored a basket before being immediately being taken out.