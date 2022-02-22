Tigers' rally bid denied in 2A IVC Sectional loss

CHILLICOTHE — Trailing by as much as 10 Tuesday evening, the Sherrard girls' basketball showed the heart and poise of a champion.

The Three Rivers West Division and IHSA Class 2A regional champion Tigers not only rallied against Normal University, they took the lead early in the final quarter of the IVC Sectional semifinals.

It just wasn't quite enough to keep Sherrard's season going.

After U-High regained the lead, the Tigers had a chance to win or force overtime in the closing seconds. However, senior guard Sydney Adamson's 3-point try drew iron as the buzzer sounded and Sherrard's season ended with a 49-47 loss.

"I think everyone in the gym thought that shot was going in," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said of Adamson's attempt at the winner. "Execution-wise, it was great; we got the timeout and got the ball on the side we wanted, and we got the look we wanted.

"We were in position to win it. Unfortunately, it didn't go down."

Trailing 37-32 going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers (22-7) opened the period with an Addison Pickens 3-pointer.

Following a Charlotte Frere bucket, junior forward Olivia Meskan scored six straight points to put Sherrard up 43-41 with 5:30 left in regulation.

"Once we get the momentum back, the team starts to pull together and knows it's time to battle back," said Meskan, who finished with team highs of 15 points and eight rebounds. "I'm happy with the battle we put up."

U-High (18-16) responded with six straight points, going up 47-43 on a 3-pointer by Naomi Elliott (a game-high 22 points) with 4:22 left in the fourth, but free throws by Pickens and Adamson drew Sherrard even at 47-47 with 3:06 left to play.

"We weren't worried about being down 10," said Swanson. "We talk about basketball being a game of runs, and we made a quick run and got back into it."

Trailing 25-21 at halftime, Sherrard found itself looking at its biggest deficit of the night as the Pioneers opened the third with an 8-2 run to go up 33-23.

However, 3-pointers by Pickens (14 points) and Kyla Elsbury (eight points) and an Adamson three-point play had the Tigers within four at 35-31 with 1:43 left in the quarter.

"We talk about being a team with a ton of heart," said Meskan. "Digging in at that point (being down by 10) was really important."

The opening quarter was essentially Elliott vs. Sherrard. The Pioneers' senior guard hit all three of her field-goal attempts and scored all of U-High's points as it led 10-7 after one.

After an Avrie Schmidt steal and bucket got the Tigers within one in the opening seconds of the second period, U-High's Adriana Crabtree started to chip in on the offensive front with five points to help the Pioneers take a 17-11 lead.

However, 3-pointers by Pickens and Elsbury kept Sherrard within arm's reach. Pickens then hit her second trey of the period to get the Tigers within 21-20 with 1:52 left before halftime.

Normal U-High managed a late surge to close the first half, with Bree Cordray's bucket with 18 seconds on the clock giving the Pioneers a 25-21 lead at intermission.

"With U-High's defensive position, it was difficult for us to get in a flow, and it took us awhile to adjust and get the execution we wanted," said Swanson. "They're a tough team, so we knew it'd be a tough task."

