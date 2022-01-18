Tigers spoil Riverdale's return with dominant performance

SHERRARD — After a layoff of nearly three weeks, the Riverdale girls' basketball team returned to the court Tuesday night.
As it so happened, the Rams made their return at the same place where last year's senior-laden squad finished off a perfect regular season as Three Rivers West Division champions.
This year, it was Sherrard that was looking to stay atop the TRAC West standings. Dominating from start to finish, the Tigers did just that with a 61-15 victory at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
Tuesday's victory gives the Tigers (15-6) a half-game lead over Rockridge in the league standings at 6-1. It also helped them to bounce back from a 43-37 loss to third-place Monmouth-Roseville in their last TRAC West outing.
"We were pretty sure we had the TRAC West," said Sherrard senior forward Avrie Schmidt. "That worked us up and showed us we have to work even harder."
With Schmidt scoring a game-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, the Tigers knocked down 57% of their attempts (25 of 44) from the field. In fact, the hosts were shooting at a 66% clip through three quarters.
"You've got to give 100% credit to Sherrard," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "This had nothing to do with us coming off COVID. They dominated us from beginning to end, and did what they wanted on offense and defense."
Sherrard set the tone from the midway point of the first quarter on. Up 6-2 at that point, the Tigers proceeded to reel off 21 straight points en route to a commanding 33-6 halftime lead over the Rams (7-9, 1-4 TRAC West).
"We wanted to jump on them early and get off to a good start," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "We've had a tough schedule with some close games, and I was happy with our effort (Tuesday)."
In between the loss to Mon-Rose and Tuesday's win, Sherrard regained its winning touch by edging Central-Southeastern 38-35 in overtime Monday at the Jerry Logan Shootout in Carthage.
"We had a good bounce back win on Monday," said Swanson. "Plus, we avenged an earlier loss to (C-SE) at State Farm."
A first-year Tiger after transferring from Alleman, Schmidt has been a fixture in the starting lineup since the fifth game of the season and has blended in well with her new teammates.
"Definitely," she stated. "The girls are great; this whole team is great together."
Schmidt's efforts were part of a balanced attack that included 10 points and four steals from Kyla Elsbury and Olivia Meskan's nine points, six rebounds and four steals. Sydney Adamson and Charlotte Frere each chipped in with eight points.
Defensively, Sherrard smothered Riverdale from the outset, forcing it into 25 turnovers. Ella Garrett led the Rams with six points and five boards.
"We've been practicing a lot harder lately," said Schmidt. "We put in a new 1-3-1 defense, and we've been going after it harder, seeing how fast we can play and push the ball."