Tipton engineers impressive victory over Stanwood North Cedar 57-25

Tipton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Stanwood North Cedar 57-25 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 5.
Last season, Tipton and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on December 21, 2021 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.
