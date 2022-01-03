Too much fuss: Taylor Ridge Rockridge stresses Monmouth-Roseville 44-27

Taylor Ridge Rockridge grabbed a 44-27 victory at the expense of Monmouth-Roseville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Monmouth-Roseville took on Moline on December 27 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
