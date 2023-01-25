Too much punch: Biggsville West Central knocks out Aledo Mercer County 65-46

Biggsville West Central put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Aledo Mercer County in a 65-46 decision on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Biggsville West Central faced off against Annawan and Aledo Mercer County took on Abingdon-Avon on January 21 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.