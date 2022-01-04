 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Galesburg knocks out Rock Island 51-41
Galesburg grabbed a 51-41 victory at the expense of Rock Island in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 4.

The Rocks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Silver Streaks 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Rock Island would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 26-21 lead on Galesburg.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-30 lead over the Rocks.

The Silver Streaks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-11 advantage in the frame.

