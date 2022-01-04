Too much punch: Galesburg knocks out Rock Island 51-41

Galesburg grabbed a 51-41 victory at the expense of Rock Island in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 4.
The Rocks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Silver Streaks 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Rock Island would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 26-21 lead on Galesburg.
The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-30 lead over the Rocks.
The Silver Streaks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-11 advantage in the frame.
Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Normal in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.