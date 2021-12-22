Too much punch: Rock Island Alleman knocks out Ottawa Marquette 48-34

Rock Island Alleman handed Ottawa Marquette a tough 48-34 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Ottawa Marquette authored a promising start, taking advantage of Rock Island Alleman 25-21 at the end of the first quarter.
Rock Island Alleman broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over Ottawa Marquette.
Recently on December 16 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
