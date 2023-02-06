Aledo Mercer County notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Galva 61-46 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 6.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Galva squared off with February 7, 2022 at Galva High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 1, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Princeville . For more, click here. Galva took on Oneida ROWVA on February 1 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.