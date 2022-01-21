Too wild to tame: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topples Eldridge North Scott 66-47

Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Eldridge North Scott 66-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Geneseo and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
The Spartans registered a 37-21 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control in the third quarter with a 50-28 advantage over Eldridge North Scott.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.