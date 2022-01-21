 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topples Eldridge North Scott 66-47
Too wild to tame: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topples Eldridge North Scott 66-47

Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Eldridge North Scott 66-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Geneseo and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

The Spartans registered a 37-21 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control in the third quarter with a 50-28 advantage over Eldridge North Scott.

