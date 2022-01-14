 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too wild to tame: Geneseo topples Brimfield 69-55
0 Comments

Too wild to tame: Geneseo topples Brimfield 69-55

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Geneseo spurred past Brimfield 69-55 on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 8 , Geneseo squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News