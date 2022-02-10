Too wild to tame: Quincy topples Rock Island 46-36

Quincy dumped Rock Island 46-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 10.
A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Conditioning showed as Quincy outscored Rock Island 33-23 in the final period.
In recent action on February 5, Quincy faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Galesburg on February 3 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
