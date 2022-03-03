Top-ranked Johnston ends PV's season in state semis

DES MOINES — Too many missed opportunities early. Too many turnovers out of halftime. Too many defensive breakdowns throughout.

And an opponent which was simply too good.

Top-ranked and unbeaten Johnston High School overwhelmed the Pleasant Valley girls’ basketball team 64-44 in a Class 5A state semifinal Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We’re feeling really, really good,” Johnston post and University of Iowa signee Jada Gyamfi said after scoring a game-high 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds. “We’re trying not to get too big of heads because we still have one more game to play, but I’m proud of the way we played.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game.”

It was the opposite for the Spartans.

Fourth-ranked PV missed 14 of its first 17 shots — many around the basket — in digging itself a hole. The Spartans turned it over 21 times, eight in the third quarter, as a 10-point halftime deficit swelled to 22.

“We didn’t prepare well enough for the level of basketball on the court we were going to see, the 10 a.m. game and the huge Johnston crowd,” PV sophomore Jessie Clemons said. “It obviously showed.

“We hyped the game up too much.”

If the Dragons can conquer sixth-ranked Waterloo West (23-2) in Friday night’s final, they’ll become the first team in the largest classification since Des Moines East in 2011 to finish a season unbeaten.

After somewhat lackluster performances in the regional final and state quarterfinal, Johnston showed very few flaws.

Between knocking down seven 3-pointers and an effective high-low game which resulted in 32 points in the paint, Johnston dissected PV’s zone defense.

“We’re a very good offensive team, but we don’t see zone defenses in central Iowa,” Johnston coach Chad Jilek said. “That was a little worrisome for me because PV has got a lot of length.”

Jilek said the Dragons spent the majority of their practice Tuesday and Wednesday prepping for it. It showed.

“We went against our boys and were like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re owning them,’” Gyamfi said. “You never know until you get out here, but it worked like we planned. It was beautiful.”

PV was caught out of position or a step too slow in its rotations frequently.

“I didn’t think we did a good job of seeing around us or knowing where people were,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “We lost too many people, and against a team of that caliber, it is going to burn you and burn you quickly.”

The troubles trickled to the offensive end.

PV went more than 6 ½ minutes without a point in the first half as Johnston turned an 8-7 deficit into a 15-point lead. The Spartans whittled the margin to eight on a Halle Vice basket with 2:31 left in the second quarter, but they wouldn’t draw any closer.

“We didn’t execute as well this game as we have in past games,” Vice said.

Johnston put the game out of reach right after halftime. It scored the first 10 points in the third quarter, including 3-pointers from Zoey Buchan and Aili Tanke, to push it to a 20-point lead. The Dragons extended the margin to 30 midway through the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t come ready mentally to play,” PV senior Addie Kerkhoff said. “That was a big factor into what happened and what you saw on the court.

“We weren’t strong with the ball, our shots weren’t falling and we were forcing things.”

PV shot 33% for the game, including 7 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Johnston, in particular Aaliyah Riley, swarmed Vice. The Division I recruit was 3-for-11 with just six points and a season-high eight turnovers.

“They were disciplined the whole game,” Vice said. “It was tough.

“I got upset with myself a little bit. It is going to motivate me for the summer, spending a lot of time in the gym again and coming back better next season.”

Vice, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, carried the Spartans at many points this season. She had 30 points in the regional final win over Cedar Rapids Washington.

“This will only make her a better basketball player,” Goetz said. “She probably already has in her mind when she’s going to be in the gym next. We get to have her in our program for one more year, and that’s a darn good thing.”

Vice’s sister, Quinn, came off the bench and scored nine points to match Clemons for the team high. Kerkhoff chipped in eight.

For what was an extraordinary season — 22 wins, a conference championship, the school’s first state tournament appearance in a dozen years and the program’s first ever win at state — it was a sour ending.

“Sometimes, sports can be difficult and tough, and today is a tough day,” Goetz said. “You’ve got to face those days like you do the good ones. We have to embrace what we didn’t do well, but you’ve got to tip your cap to Johnston because that’s a very good basketball team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.