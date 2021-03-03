Torrid start fuels UTHS girls past Orion

In search of its first win this season, the Orion girls' basketball squad played United Township even for three quarters of Wednesday's non-conference tilt.
However, it was a red-hot start by the Panthers in the first eight minutes that literally made the difference. UT went up by 18 after one, and that was the margin of victory in a 62-44 win at the Panther Den in East Moline.
"We'll take this," said United Township coach Carie Walker, whose 3-9 club has won three of its last four games. "Our first few games, we found ourselves with an 8-0 deficit to start out, and we discussed how we didn't want that (Wednesday).
"We're playing with a little more confidence now. There's still some key steps to take, but we're getting more and more confident."
While Panther senior forward Jade Hunter delivered a strong outing with team highs of 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals, the program's future was on full display in a first quarter that saw the hosts roll out to a 22-4 lead.
The freshman duo of Kaylie Pena and Tia Lewis combined to score 15 of those 22 points, with Pena hitting a pair of 3-pointers and tallying eight points in the first eight minutes to help UT close the period with 20 straight points. That grew into a 22-0 run which led to a 40-17 halftime lead for the Panthers.
"I woke up (Wednesday) fired up. After last night (a 66-37 Western Big 6 loss to Rock Island), I wanted us to recover from that," said Pena, who finished with 14 points. "I just wanted us to come out and get a very big lead."
Lewis hit four of five shots and all three of her 3-point tries as she scored all 13 of her points in the first half. Two more UT freshmen, DeNaijah Cartwright and Lorena Awou, added nine points and 10 rebounds, respectively.
"I'm feeling good," Lewis said. "We're starting to work more as a team and starting to come together."
After the rough start, the Chargers (0-9) continued to battle and compete and make progress, finishing the game by outscoring United Township 12-4 in the final quarter.
Led by senior forward Hailey James, who posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds along with four steals while playing with an injured hand, Orion's bid to crack the win column in a shortened season was denied, but head coach Tony Stiles was happy with what he saw from his club.
"We moved the ball and were patient on offense, and our bench was yelling and having a good time. Everyone was into each other, and that's a major victory," said Stiles, who also got eight points and three steals from Courtney Farwell.
"We've been struggling to have a full team out there with Hailey hurt, Courtney hurt and Riley (Filler) having to be in quarantine this season, but we battled tonight."