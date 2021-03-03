Torrid start fuels UTHS girls past Orion

"I woke up (Wednesday) fired up. After last night (a 66-37 Western Big 6 loss to Rock Island), I wanted us to recover from that," said Pena, who finished with 14 points. "I just wanted us to come out and get a very big lead."

Lewis hit four of five shots and all three of her 3-point tries as she scored all 13 of her points in the first half. Two more UT freshmen, DeNaijah Cartwright and Lorena Awou, added nine points and 10 rebounds, respectively.

"I'm feeling good," Lewis said. "We're starting to work more as a team and starting to come together."

After the rough start, the Chargers (0-9) continued to battle and compete and make progress, finishing the game by outscoring United Township 12-4 in the final quarter.

Led by senior forward Hailey James, who posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds along with four steals while playing with an injured hand, Orion's bid to crack the win column in a shortened season was denied, but head coach Tony Stiles was happy with what he saw from his club.

"We moved the ball and were patient on offense, and our bench was yelling and having a good time. Everyone was into each other, and that's a major victory," said Stiles, who also got eight points and three steals from Courtney Farwell.