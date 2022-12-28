Tough defense propels Sherrard over Normal University at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Survive and advance.

The Sherrard High School girls basketball team struggled to score, but forced 26 turnovers to take down Normal University 41-25 in the quarterfinal round of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Bloomington High School.

It wasn't pretty, but Sherrard (11-2) advanced to face Paris (15-0) in the semifinal round at 4 p.m. Thursday of the small schools bracket.

The Tigers scored just seven points in the first quarter and had 19 by half, but dropped 16 in the third quarter to extend the lead to as many as 15.

“It was a slow start to the game for both teams as we tried to figure out each other and get a flow going offensively,” Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. “I think the third quarter we adjusted and attacked their zone a little different by making that extra pass. It’s easier when you can knock down some shots.”

Sherrard shot just 7 for 25 from the floor in the first half, but improved that mark to 10 of 16 in the second half.

Addison Pickens knocked down a couple 3s and finished the night with a team-high 10 points. Rachael Fender also connected for a pair and both Olivia and Violet Meskan hit shots inside to combine for 15 points.

“We talk all the time that basketball is a game of runs,” Swanson said. “You could just kind of feel that if we got one of those (runs), then we would be able to pull away. We finally broke away late in the third by making some shots and our energy fed off of that.”

Extra passes around the arc led to open 3s, and eventually they started to fall for the Tigers. The lead grew to 35-18 by the end of the third.

“We talked a lot at halftime about passing the ball and picking up our energy, and I felt like we kept up high-energy those final two quarters,” Olivia Meskan said. “Sharing the ball is something we’ve been working on at practice and this was the first game we really got it moving smoothly.”

Yet the difference was Sherrard’s defense.

The Tigers allowed nine points and halftime and forced 15 turnovers by the break. Normal University had 12 shots from the floor at that time and went into the locker room with six more turnovers than points.

“We talk about how if we are going to be a good team, we’ve got to play good defense,” Swanson said. “Tonight we were able to do that. When we get all five players on the court working together defensively, we can be a really tough team. They had to work really hard to get points every single possession. It was a good night for us.”

All five Sherrard starters scored and Ellie Goble added four points from the bench. Wednesday was also the sixth time this season that Sherrard had kept an opponent to 30 points or fewer.

However, the Tigers will be challenged next against the No. 8 ranked squad in Class 2A that averages nearly 60 a game.

“(Paris) is a really good team,” Swanson said. “We played them here last year too and came up short by a couple points. They are a good program and are coached well.

"We are going to have to play one of our better games, but we like coming down to this tournament because you’re going to get four good opponents.”