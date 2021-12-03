 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tough tussle: Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep steps past Delhi Maquoketa Valley 41-33
0 Comments

Tough tussle: Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep steps past Delhi Maquoketa Valley 41-33

  • 0

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 41-33 victory over Delhi Maquoketa Valley on December 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals Vs. Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News