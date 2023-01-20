Tough tussle: Dyersville Beckman breaks free from Goose Lake Northeast 50-46

Dyersville Beckman edged Goose Lake Northeast 50-46 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.
Recently on January 12, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.