TRAC West rivals Rockridge, Mon-Rose to meet for Warkins girls' title

ERIE — It will be a showdown of two of the Three Rivers West's best girls' basketball teams for the championship of the 12th annual Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic.
Rockridge (12-4) and undefeated Monmouth-Roseville (15-0) set up Thursday evening's 6 o'clock title showdown here with victories in their respective contests Wednesday evening.
The Rockets used a strong defensive performance and balanced scoring to top Mercer County 47-27, holding the Golden Eagles (5-8) to six fourth-quarter points to pull away and secure the win.
"Luckily for us, even when we come out a little cold with our shooting, our defense has kept us right where we need to be," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald. "Mercer County pressured the ball well; they took away a lot of the things we wanted to do."
The Golden Eagles showed they were here to compete after Rockridge got up by as much as eight in the opening period. A bucket by Gabriella McPeek and a Madi Frieden free throw in the final minute had MerCo down just 10-5 after one.
The Eagles got within three early in the second quarter, but the Rockets responded with six straight points to go up by nine, eventually opening up a 20-10 lead on a bucket by Cierra Bush (13 points). Again MerCo responded, closing the gap to 22-14 by halftime.
"I was pleased with our first half, and most of our third quarter; we played excellent defense," said Mercer County coach Katie Engwall. "But one of our biggest issues this year has been turning the ball over, and we made a lot of youthful mistakes and turnovers."
Rockridge capitalized on Mercer County's miscues, outscoring the Eagles 14-7 in the third quarter. Madison Heisch (10 points) hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Rockets a 36-21 lead.
Kierney McDonald added nine points for the winners.
"We all work together and pick each other up on off-nights," said Bush. "If someone's on, we feed it to them."
Mercer County closed the margin to 36-25 on buckets by Kiersten Cox and Maddie Hofmann. However, Rockridge reeled off 11 straight points to punch its title-game ticket.
Monmouth-Roseville 48, Morrison 38: The Mon-Rose Titans used an 11-0 third-quarter run to shake off Morrison (9-4), which trailed just 27-25 at halftime and tied the game early in the third.
Mattie Gillen (game-high 25 points) had two 3-pointers and a three-point play to fuel Mon-Rose's run.
"It was definitely a struggle," said Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber. "We needed a big third quarter after not being very good in the first half. We knew Morrison would play hard; we'd beaten them once and knew they'd want revenge."
Freshman forward Camryn Veltrop led Morrison with 22 points, but the Titans held Veltrop's older sister Shelby to just 10 points, including a lone second-half basket.
Wethersfield 48, Fulton 25: A second-half push that included holding Fulton to three fourth-quarter points enabled the Wethersfield Lady Geese (3-9) to finish their Warkins stint with a 48-25 victory after suffering two Monday losses.
Kennady Anderson's game-high nine points led a balanced Geese offense that included eight points each from Lajaya Angel and Paige Huffman. Up eight at halftime, Wethersfield opened a 34-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Chicago Brooks 42, Erie-Prophetstown 31: A big first half by sophomore guard Kennedy Buck (eight of her team-high 12 points) had tournament host Erie-Prophetstown up 22-19 and looking for its first win this week, but it was not meant to be as Chicago Brooks held the Panthers (3-9) to just nine second-half points.