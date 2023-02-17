Troy Mills North Linn took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Calamus-Wheatland 68-17 in Iowa girls basketball action on Feb. 17.

The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 76-42 game on Dec. 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.