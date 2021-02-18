Trusting everybody around Sims' life propels her to standout North career

There’s a word that, sometimes, can get overlooked when it comes to the game of basketball.

It is one of the layers to building relationships with coaches and teammates. It can be gained over time, yet taken away in the blink of an eye.

For Davenport North’s Bella Sims, forming trust allowed for success with her third different head coach, six fellow seniors, her father and a team looking to get to the state tournament for the first time in four years.

This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has left her mark in her three years at North, scoring over 600 points and grabbing over 200 rebounds as a 5-foot-4 point guard. She is second in school history in assists with over 250 while being part of 41 wins entering the Class 5A postseason this weekend.

“I’m proud of just this side of Iowa basketball,” Sims said. “Over here, everyone is good. I have to worry about everyone.”

Sims has been in the top-3 on the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding and assists. The senior right-hander’s shooting percentages have skyrocketed in her final year, clipping at 50% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.