Turnovers cost Riverdale in state semifinal loss; Rams optimistic for third place game

NORMAL — In a battle of defensive-minded teams each playing at state for the first time, the Riverdale girls basketball team simply had too many turnovers to keep pace with Pleasant Plains in Friday’s Class 2A state semifinal opener at Redbird Arena.
The Cardinals (27-3) defense forced the Rams into 24 turnovers in a 42-27 win to advance to the state title game and end Riverdale’s 13-game winning streak. The Rams (28-4) will look to bounce back and set a program-high win total in Saturday's third-place game at 5:30 p.m.
Riverdale players admitted there were some nervous jitters inside the arena on the campus of Illinois State, but coach Jay Hatch also praised the defensive execution from Pleasant Plains. The Cardinals turned it over just nine times themselves and tallied 11 steals.
“We were unable to get much going all night,” Hatch said. “They handled the ball well, they cut well. It essentially boiled down to, they did what they wanted to do better than we did.”
The Cardinals shot just 34% (13-38) from the field, but a 28% (10-36) showing from the Rams made playing catch-up an uphill battle after a nine-all tie after one quarter.
Riverdale trailed by just six at halftime, but Caroline Jachino buried back-to-back triples in a 12-4 third-quarter run that gave Pleasant Plains control as mistakes snowballed for Riverdale. Jachino finished with a game-high 19 points, including 3-5 from deep and 6-6 at the line. Junior Asya Smith had six points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Cardinals scored 12 points off Riverdale turnovers, also taking advantage of some easy missed shots inside by the Rams.
Hatch otherwise liked most of his team’s looks, they just didn’t have enough because of the turnovers.
The Rams forced themselves into playing down big, which hasn’t happened often. Friday’s loss was Riverdale’s most lopsided of the season.
“You’ve got to play with a little more sense of urgency without panicking, and I thought we did that,” Hatch said. “We just had a lot of situations where we were a little bit off and turned the ball over.”
The Cardinals were also efficient from deep, finishing 5-14 and holding Riverdale to 3-16 on 3-pointers.
Senior Sidney Garrett led the Rams with 12 points on 4-9 shooting.
“They were a good team all around,” Garrett said. “They really played good defense.”
Pleasant Plains coach TJ Fraase said his team strives to keep teams under 40, which it has done in all six postseason games.
“We did better than that tonight,” he said.
Jachino said the offense began to click more as the team’s patience grew and it continued spreading the floor.
“We were getting a lot of open cuts and that’s when we started getting the ball inside,” Jachino said, “and getting some open layups.”
Riverdale opened the game with a 9-4 lead but trailed by 18 in the closing minutes as Riverdale emptied its bench.
Rams confident they can bounce back for third: Although Riverdale’s shot at a state title was denied, the opportunity to be one of two teams in Class 2A to finish the year with a win remains.
“We just have to remember that we’re not done yet,” said Riverdale junior guard Molly Sharp. ”We came here for a reason, and we’re going to try to get third place and do our best.”
After playing their first game at state in program history, this year’s group of Rams bring an added comfort into tonight’s third-place match-up.
“I think we definitely have the jitters out,” said Sharp, who didn’t think the team played like itself in the 42-27 semifinal loss to Pleasant Plains. “We know the surroundings of the court, and I think we’re going to do a lot better next game because we have a better mindset.”
Sidney Garrett said she helped tell the Rams how they must regroup and come together as a team after the loss. With some nerves out of the way, Riverdale can set its single-season program record in wins with a victory today.
“We’ve just got to come out and compete,” Garrett said. “We need to get our thoughts together and tell each other what we came here for and why we’re here, and I think we’ll be able to go out and do great (Saturday).”
Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said another game at state is another shot to have some fun in a game, something that didn’t happen much on Friday.
“Hopefully we can get after it,” Hatch said, “and see some more smiles.”