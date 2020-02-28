Turnovers cost Riverdale in state semifinal loss; Rams optimistic for third place game

“We were getting a lot of open cuts and that’s when we started getting the ball inside,” Jachino said, “and getting some open layups.”

Riverdale opened the game with a 9-4 lead but trailed by 18 in the closing minutes as Riverdale emptied its bench.

Rams confident they can bounce back for third: Although Riverdale’s shot at a state title was denied, the opportunity to be one of two teams in Class 2A to finish the year with a win remains.

“We just have to remember that we’re not done yet,” said Riverdale junior guard Molly Sharp. ”We came here for a reason, and we’re going to try to get third place and do our best.”

After playing their first game at state in program history, this year’s group of Rams bring an added comfort into tonight’s third-place match-up.

“I think we definitely have the jitters out,” said Sharp, who didn’t think the team played like itself in the 42-27 semifinal loss to Pleasant Plains. “We know the surroundings of the court, and I think we’re going to do a lot better next game because we have a better mindset.”