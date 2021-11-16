Turnovers doom United Township girls in season-opener to PND

Playing a talented Peoria Notre Dame squad in its season-opener, the turnover bug bit United Township girls basketball team hard.
The Panthers fell 69-21 at home on Tuesday night after turning the ball over 33 times. UT trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and only got off 32 shots in the loss. The Panthers settled down a bit after the 16-turnover first quarter, but the early hole against a strong team was too much.
Now in the post-Jade Hunter era, the sophomore-led UT girls must grow into larger roles in a hurry. Hunter scored over 1,000 points and finished her career last year as the school’s all-time leading rebounder.
PND, which finished 12-3 last year and second in the Big 12, was very active on defense and executed offensively throughout the dominant win.
UT coach Carie Walker said that many turnovers will never give you a chance to win.
“Some of them were forced because that was a very solid team,” she said. “But a lot of them were unforced. We talked about it at halftime and it didn’t get much better.”
Walker said it was a good learning experience to open the season ahead of the Western Big 6 Conference opener at home next Tuesday against Rock Island.
PND was led by senior Delaney Cook’s 24 points. Molly Rickey scored 13 and sophomore Mya Wardle, who is receiving Division 1 interest, had nine points.
“The little things that we’ve got to execute, we did not execute whatsoever tonight,” she said. “Until we do, we’re not going to see things turn around.”
That starts in practice. UT started three sophomores and two juniors on Tuesday. Tia Lewis led the team with six points and Lorena Awou came off the bench to score four points with nine rebounds and a block inside.
“No excuses,” Walker said. “We’ve got a year of experience under us and that’s what we talked about. You’re coming in experienced this year.”
Filling Hunter’s shoes will likely take a group effort.
“This team is capable of it,” she said. “A lot of it is just confidence and recognizing their ability to do that and fulfill those roles. Whether it’s a combination of players or any given one in a night.”
The veteran coach believes that confidence can grow as the season progresses.
“We’ll bounce back," she said. "I’m confident in this group that I’ve got and they’ll bounce back and we’ll see growth in them this year, there’s no doubt in my mind.”