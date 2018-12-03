1. Geneseo (7-0)
Geneseo opened up its conference slate with a 43-38 win over Ottawa, thanks to Maddi Barrickman, who had 15 points as the Maple Leafs rallied from a one-point halftime deficit. The Maple Leafs have won six games by double figures to open up the season.
This week: Tuesday at Moline; Friday vs. DeKalb
2. Annawan (6-1)
For the first time since 2010, the Bravettes open up without a VanHyfte on the roster but that hasn't seemed to slow the team down to start the season. Annawan's only loss was to Geneseo and the Bravettes are averaging 53.7 points per game.
This week: Wednesday at Stark County; Saturday at Newark
3. Central DeWitt (3-0)
The Sabers have enjoyed their best start since 2015 thanks to the contributions of two freshmen. Taylor Veach is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while classmate Allison Meadows is adding 8.7 points per game for Central DeWitt.
This week: Tuesday at Benton; Friday vs. Independence
4. Bellevue (4-0)
The Comets claimed a marquee win over the weekend, beating Class 1A No. 15 Bellevue Marquette 52-49 but now have to face Class 2A No. 5 Cascade on Tuesday. Giana Michels is averaging 15.8 points per game while Lindsey Banowetz is averaging 13.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.
This week: Tuesday vs. Cascade; Friday vs. West Liberty
5. Wilton (4-0)
The Beavers have three players averaging in double figures, led by Emily Lange, who is averaging 20.8 points per game. Wilton already has a win over Class 2A 12th-ranked Iowa City Regina and is averaging 55.8 points per game.
This week: Tuesday at Durant; Friday at Monticello