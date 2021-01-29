Underclassmen, trifecta of returners have Bettendorf in thick of a top-half finish

No team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference felt the weight of graduation and transfers more than Bettendorf's girls basketball team.
It lost its top six scorers, five best board grabbers and all its starters from a 14-8 team a season ago that finished third in the conference.
"We all thought it was going to be kind of shaky at first," said Kate McAleer, one of three returners.
There has not been a dramatic drop off in production.
Ignited by sophomores Hattie Aanestad and Faith Furness plus a 17-of-21 performance from the free throw line, the Bulldogs remain in control of a top-4 finish in the MAC with a dominating 71-56 victory over Davenport Central Friday night at Bettendorf High School.
"They can play basketball, I knew that going in," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said about the two underclassmen that are leading his squad in scoring. "For them, going forward, I think the sky's the limit. The experience they're getting right now is great. They put a lot of work in during the unseen hours.
"When they show up on game night, it's no surprise."
With Muscatine and Davenport North winning, Bettendorf (5-3, 5-3 MAC) has a two-game cushion on on the Muskies and Assumption and a three-game lead over Pleasant Valley with two weeks left in the regular season.
It faces the former and the latter in the final week.
"For us, it's important we play some good competition," Tritt said. "We need another shot at PV. We're excited."
Aanestad and Furness knew they would need to be relied upon to provide the scoring, despite this year being their first playing at the varsity level.
"We were prepared to carry some weight," Aanestad said. "We were excited to help the team even more."
Each had her own moments sprinkled in when she took over.
When the Blue Devils crept to within single digits at the half, Aanestad scored seven of her team-high 18 points in the third to bring Bettendorf's lead to 40-25.
Furness drained her first three shots from beyond the arc but was held without a field goal on her next six shots. Still, she drilled 7-of-8 fourth quarter free throws to finish with 16 points.
"It makes me happy that the sophomores can step up," McAleer said. "I really love seeing that."
Bettendorf entered the night shooting 55% from the charity stripe. In its closing 12-4 run, eight of those points came from the line.
"I didn't know it was that low," Tritt said. "(Faith) has a lot of grit to her. She's cool, calm and collected. If the game is on the line, she's our girl."
McAleer chipped in 12 points, 10 of them in the second half. The junior came off the bench last year, but has been a mainstay in the lineup this season.
"I was like 'Gotta step up my game' because we really wanted this win," she said.
Central (3-5, 2-5) refused to go away quietly at multiple points.
It used a 10-0 spurt in the second quarter to get within three, the closest it got throughout the night.
"We got into foul trouble," Tritt said. "We got through that last minute of the second quarter and played pretty well that second half."
The Blue Devils cut their deficit to 10 points in the third, nine in the final frame, but couldn't generate enough offense down the stretch to snap their three-game conference losing streak.
After falling to Muscatine and North by five points each over the past week-and-a-half, Central's 15-point loss is the largest scoring margin in three weeks.
Acorianna Lard paced the Blue Devils with 19 points and Adriauna Mayfield contributed 12.
"We had to double down and play some good 'D,'" Aanestad said.