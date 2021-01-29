Underclassmen, trifecta of returners have Bettendorf in thick of a top-half finish

It faces the former and the latter in the final week.

"For us, it's important we play some good competition," Tritt said. "We need another shot at PV. We're excited."

Aanestad and Furness knew they would need to be relied upon to provide the scoring, despite this year being their first playing at the varsity level.

"We were prepared to carry some weight," Aanestad said. "We were excited to help the team even more."

Each had her own moments sprinkled in when she took over.

When the Blue Devils crept to within single digits at the half, Aanestad scored seven of her team-high 18 points in the third to bring Bettendorf's lead to 40-25.

Furness drained her first three shots from beyond the arc but was held without a field goal on her next six shots. Still, she drilled 7-of-8 fourth quarter free throws to finish with 16 points.

"It makes me happy that the sophomores can step up," McAleer said. "I really love seeing that."

Bettendorf entered the night shooting 55% from the charity stripe. In its closing 12-4 run, eight of those points came from the line.