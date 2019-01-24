A team that has seen more than its share of losses on the basketball court, it was indeed a loss that may have led the United Township girls basketball team to its biggest win of the season.
In a game last Thursday at Galesburg, the Panthers seemed to be in control against the Silver Streaks only to see the hosts rally for a 56-52 win.
This Thursday, the Panthers held a lead over Moline after three quarters and refused to let it get away en route to a 57-50 Western Big Six Conference victory at Wharton Field House.
"This was what we have been working on, establishing a team that can hold onto a lead late," UT coach Carie Walker said. "We kept our composure and stayed strong."
That feeling started early in the game. The Panthers (6-15, 2-6 Big 6) would build a four- or five-point lead and then the Maroons (14-12, 5-4) would battle back and take the lead. In past seasons, UT teams might have wilted, but this growing group never quit.
"I think we are starting to put it together," UT junior Jasmine Bell said. "We are a young team, and we are finally finding some chemistry. That Galesburg game we played well and kind of cracked under pressure late.
"I feel like that game gave us a push. We know we need to win these games when we play well. Plus, it was Moline, and we had a mindset that we were not giving this one away."
Bell came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her team-high 17 points. However, she wasn't alone. Jade Hunter had 16 points and six rebounds; Brandi LaFountaine had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks; and Davi Morgan had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
"We needed everyone who played," Walker said. "We had foul trouble from the middle of the first quarter and the bench was amazing. Brandi and Jade kept playing hard even with their foul trouble. Davi doesn't put up big scoring numbers (she had zero), but she does all those little things.
"Jasmine played like a veteran. She did some great things in key positions late in the game. She hit some big shots and made her free throws when we needed them."
Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour was impressed with the Panthers, but not so excited about what she saw from her team.
"UT played hard and they deserved this win," Sant Amour said. "Obviously, getting Brandi back from her injury is a big difference. At the same time, there is no excuse for the way we played.
"We are a young team, but we have to get more consistent. It is frustrating when you aren't sure what you are going to get one night after another. Nine out of 10 times we do things right, but when we don't (like Thursday) it costs us."
The Maroons got big nights from Megan Pittington (18 points and 14 rebounds) and Cierra McNamee (eight points and 11 rebounds), but the starting guards were just five of 27 from the field.
Rock Island 55, Quincy 30: When Stephanie Anders made a fastbreak layup midway through the first quarter Thursday, the Quincy girls' basketball team took a four-point lead at home against Rock Island.
Rocky coach Henry Hall responded by calling a timeout with his Class 4A No. 2-ranked team getting outplayed.
“It always happens when you come down here,” Hall explained. “It’s a long bus ride, and we have the weather thing we’re all worried about.”
The Rocks took the Blue Devils by storm after the timeout, though.
Rock Island brought its full-court press and forced Quincy into 15 first-half turnovers — 11 in the second quarter — to turn that early deficit into a 55-30 Western Big 6 Conference rout that clinched no worse than a share of an eighth straight league title.
Quincy (20-8, 3-5 WB6) struggled to handle Rock Island’s press as soon as the ball was inbounded. The Blue Devils turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the second quarter, and five times in the span of eight possessions.
Rock Island (23-1, 8-0) scored 11 points off those turnovers in part of a 29-2 run to over the last 10:38 of the first half to spark its 38th straight league victory.
Rock Island's Brea Beal had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds by halftime, and she finished with game-highs of 23 points and 16 boards.
— Mat Mikesell, Quincy Herald-Whig