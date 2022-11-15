United Township girls fall to Dunlap in Pavelonis' debut

United Township High School girls basketball coach Chase Pavelonis was not afraid to make quick substitutions in Tuesday night’s season opener at home against Dunlap.

The first-year varsity coach is bringing a lot of new things and expectations to the team, including playing with pace.

“If someone doesn’t have the pace, then we’re going to put someone in to give us that energy that we need where we’re at,” Paveelonis said. “I feel like we have a pretty deep team with a lot of talent and I want to give each lady the opportunity with what we have.”

The Panthers had 11 different girls take a shot and kept within striking distance through three quarters, but Dunlap pulled away to win 40-30.

Pavelonis said the team played 'Lady Panther basketball' the first three quarters. But the Eagles used a 10-6 final frame to close it out.

“We played the new coaching style, the new program and expectations were there. We probably had the fourth quarter that we didn’t expect,” Pavelonis said. “It was a fourth quarter that we’ll look back on and (wonder) what could have been if we had the same effort, energy, and execution that we did in the first three quarters.”

Both teams struggled with shooting early as Dunlap led 7-3 after one quarter. Ciara Hull hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to make the deficit 16-13 and finished with a team-high nine points.

Hull and Lorena Awou (seven points, 14 rebounds) both scored to give UT its only lead to start the third quarter.

Dunlap’s Julia Sollberger (12 points) and Sophie Remmel (10 points) had 16 of Dunlap’s 24 points in the second half and hit the key shots when it mattered.

Pavelonis thought they did not look for Awou enough. The lengthy center, who was a second team all-conference member ago, was often double or triple-teamed inside almost immediately.

“Our guards were dribbling looking for open shots, which is what we want them to do, but when it comes down to that third and fourth quarter, we’ve got to look to feed the post a little bit more to collapse that defense to give us a little bit more breathing room,” he said.

Dunlap defended well and forced 11 turnovers and gave it away only seven times. UT was 3 of 25 from deep.

Switching from man-to-man to a zone defense this year, UT struggled at times leaving open Dunlap shooters. The Eagles finished 5 of 19 from deep.

Ka Maria Perkins had six points and six rebounds for UT.

“It goes back to, we still have a lot of new. New culture being put in, new systems, new expectations,” Pavelonis said. “The biggest thing is how we react to what’s happening on the court right now.

“We’ve just got to be able to grow from this and understand where our mistakes were and how are we going to react to those better next time.”

Pavelonis took over for Carie Walker, who had been the coach of the Panthers since 2015, in March. Pavelonis knows he has work to do as a new coach, but he was proud of the team in his debut.

“We had shining moments like, that is the new program. That is exactly what we’re looking for," Pavelonis said. "When we came out of halftime, that is the absolute expectation. When we get the ball out, let's go quick, let’s get down there, let’s score, let’s get back on defense, let’s fly around.

"But the biggest message is, we have three games coming up this weekend. We’re onto the next page, we’re going to learn from it. We can’t dwell on it and how are we going to react to it is going to be the biggest question.”