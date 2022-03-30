United Township hires new girls basketball and volleyball coaches

United Township High School will have a new girls basketball and volleyball coach for the 2022-23 school year, according to school officials.

Chase Pavelonis will take over the girls basketball team after coaching the freshman team the past two years. Pavelonis is also the defensive coordinator for the football team, an assistant coach to the boys track & field team and a physical education teacher at UTHS.

UT’s new volleyball coach is Hannah Cameron, the former freshman girls volleyball coach and physical education teacher at Galesburg High School.

Carie Walker, who began coaching the girls basketball team at the start of the 2015-16 season, is retiring from teaching at the end of the school year. Walker's team advanced to the regional final in 2016-17, the only season UT advanced past the regional semifinals under Walker. UT finished this past season 9-15 with a loss to Moline in the regional semifinals.

“We enjoyed Carie and she did a great job with the kids,” UT athletic director Mark Pustelnik said. “We appreciate everything she did for us these past few years.”

Pavelonis will continue his other coaching and teaching positions in addition to his new role. But his new position is something he has looked forward to for a long time, he said.

“I’ve always wanted to build a program and create that culture of pride and accountability,” Pavelonis said. “I’ve been able to work with a lot of great head coaches, a lot of great administrations, so it’s really cool to be in a position to finally lead one.”

Before coming to UT, Pavelonis spent time at Normal Community High School where he helped coach girls basketball, track and football. He was also the academic coordinator for the Illinois State football team for a year.

However, when the defensive coordinator position opened at United Township, Pavelonis couldn’t resist. After all, he’s an alum.

“This is my home,” Pavelonis said. “My family went to school here and I have a lot of pride in wearing orange and black and being from East Moline and the Quad-Cities. I’m unbelievably excited and grateful for this opportunity. I’m ready to get things rolling. I’m definitely here for the long term. I want to have sustained success, but not just while our ladies are in high school but also as alumni.”

Success may come quickly to a Panther squad that fielded a young team led by sophomore standout Lorena Awou. The 6-foot-4 center averaged a double-double in conference play and had a 24-point, 24-rebound performance against Rock Island.

“We have a group of very talented girls who have been together for a couple of years,” Pavelonis said. “We have a lot of girls returning who have spent a lot of time in varsity games. That’s a good thing for us. Our expectations are going to be set and then held to a standard, and I’m going to make sure me and my staff can coach them to that.”

The volleyball team is also young and expected to improve rapidly in the coming seasons. Coach Kylie Kuffler stepped away after a 2-27 season in which the Panthers struggled to find consistency.

Cameron, who played college volleyball before stepping in at Galesburg, says it’s her goal to bring excitement to this program.

“I’m a very positive coach,” Cameron said. “I’m always encouraging the girls, but I’m also pushing them. I have a vision of building a culture with them so we have respect with our peers and teachers. I want the program to be something the girls and community has pride in. I want my girls to be disciplined and hardworking, and just great members of the community.”

Cameron also has family in the Quad-Cities and she said being able to teach physical education and coach volleyball at UTHS was a great opportunity to be closer to home. At UT she wants to be able to share her passion of volleyball to the youth in East Moline.

“I really want to bring that love for the game to these girls in the program,” Cameron said. “I want to instill a great youth program there as well as create a prestigious varsity program at the high school level. I’ve always had a passion for teaching the fundamentals and skills and the love for the game.”

