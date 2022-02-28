Unranked Assumption pushes No. 1 Unity Christian to brink

DES MOINES — Davenport Assumption High School did about everything it needed to pull off an upset at the Class 3A girls’ state basketball tournament Monday evening.

It was resilient. It was gritty. It was stingy on defense. It valued the ball. It worked to get high-percentage shots against Unity Christian’s zone defense.

It just could not get enough shots to drop.

Top-ranked and defending state champion Unity Christian came up with several stops late and converted enough free throws to escape with a 40-37 win over unranked Assumption in a quarterfinal contest at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I thought we should have won,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “We absolutely did everything we needed to win that game.

“The thing I love about this sport and the thing I hate about this sport, sometimes it comes down to whether that ball goes through that hoop or not. It didn’t bounce our way today.”

Nobody could fault Assumption's effort or execution.

Assumption held Unity Christian 26 points below its season average. Jessie Wardlow hounded all-stater Gracie Schoonhoven with a box-and-one defense and limited her to 13 points, half of her season average.

“Our grit took us a long way,” Wardlow said.

Assumption (15-10) committed only five turnovers and was patient against Unity Christian’s zone.

“For the first time all year, we worked for unbelievable shots against the zone,” Timm said. “Those girls did every single thing we asked of them.”

Unity Christian (24-1) led by three at halftime and stretched the margin to eight early in the third quarter, but Assumption would not go away.

Assumption closed the third quarter on an 11-1 spree to grab a 28-26 lead.

“I thought we competed really well,” Assumption senior Dawsen Dorsey said. “I’m so proud of my team for sticking in there even when it got hard.”

Assumption had ample opportunities to extend the advantage, but could not hit shots consistently. Timm’s Knights were 2 for 15 from the 3-point line and made just 31.4% of their 51 attempts for the game.

“Finishing was not in our vocabulary today,” Dorsey said.

The teams who share the Knights nickname traded leads four times and were tied twice in the fourth quarter. The last was 37-all after Maddy Nigey scored on a putback with 1 minute, 22 seconds left.

Assumption forced a turnover on the ensuing possession and had an opportunity to grab the lead, but A.J. Schubert’s jumper in the lane misfired. Unity Christian’s Cassady Dekkers grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

Dekkers made one of two foul shots to inch Unity Christian in front. Assumption had another crack to take the lead, but UC's Tyra Schuiteman — who finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals — stole a pass near the Assumption bench.

“She’s so long on defense that she can get her hands on a lot of things,” Schoonhoven said of Schuiteman. “She was just a huge factor in the game.”

Schuiteman was fouled after the steal and made both free throws.

Assumption had another chance to tie, but Dorsey’s deep 3-pointer was off the mark and Unity Christian corralled the rebound and held on despite shooting 34%.

It was physical on both ends. Assumption was whistled for 16 fouls to just six for Unity Christian. Other than Dorsey, nobody attempted a free throw for Assumption.

“Foul calls were definitely a little bit crazy, but we come from a very physical conference,” Schubert said. “So we don’t make a reaction, we move on (to the) next play.”

Dorsey led Assumption with 13 points and six rebounds while Schubert collected 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nigey had nine points and three assists.

Despite not being one of the top three seeds in its region, Assumption found its way to the state tournament for a third straight year and pushed a team with a 24-game win streak to the brink.

“We’ve been seeded fifth and eighth here and we’ve shown people we can hang in there,” Dorsey said. “We proved a lot of people wrong and that’s something I’m really proud of.”

Timm was filled with emotion afterward.

After all the television reporters had left the postgame interview area, he crouched down, had his hands over his head and tears spilled out.

“It stings that we were that close,” Timm said. “I’m so proud of the effort our girls had and the never-give-up attitude. I'm so unbelievably proud to be part of this program."

Assumption returns four starters next season — Annika Kotula, Wardlow, Schubert and Nigey. Its freshman/sophomore team dropped only one game.

“The fire is definitely high and it is burning in that locker room right now,” Schubert said. “We are eager to get back.

"It burns a little bit right now, but this gives us some momentum for next year.”

Unity Christian 40, Assumption 37

ASSUMPTION (15-10) – Annika Kotula 1-9 0-0 2, Jessie Wardlow 1-4 0-0 3, A.J. Schubert 5-15 0-0 10, Maddy Nigey 4-10 0-0 9, Dawsen Dorsey 5-13 3-5 13, Sydney Roe 0-0 0-0 0, Jade Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 3-5 37.

UNITY CHRISTIAN (24-1) – Gracie Schoonhoven 3-6 7-8 13, Jenna Bouma 4-10 2-2 10, Emma Byker 0-3 2-2 2, Tyra Schuiteman 5-11 3-7 14, Dacey Driesen 0-0 0-0 0, Cassady Dekkers 0-3 1-3 1, Becca Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Zylstra 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-35 15-22 40.

Assumption;8;9;11;9;--;37

Unity Christian;12;8;16;14;--;40

3-point goals – Assumption 2-15 (Wardlow 1-3, Nigey 1-2, Dorsey 0-6, Kotula 0-3, Schubert 0-1); Unity Christian 1-6 (Schuiteman 1-3, Byker 0-3). Rebounds – Assumption 25 (Schubert 10, Dorsey 6); Unity Christian 37 (Schuiteman 14, Bouma 8). Assists – Assumption 7 (Nigey 3, Kotula 3); Unity Christian 7 (Schoonhoven 3). Turnovers – Assumption 5, Unity Christian 11. Total fouls – Assumption 16, Unity Christian 6.

