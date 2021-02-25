UT girls grab first win with big second half at Alleman

United Township senior Jade Hunter believes Thursday marked a new starting point for the Panthers basketball team after UT earned its first win of the season at Alleman.
“A lot of people just give up after losing and losing,” said Hunter, who scored a game-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, “but I think it’s going to make us more motivated.”
Hunter, a University of Iowa track signee specializing in the high jump, was 11 of 15 at the line in UT’s 49-33 Western Big 6 Conference win at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium.
The Panthers (1-7, 1-6 Big 6) faced an Alleman team that just returned to practice Wednesday after a two-week quarantine period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pioneers (1-3, 0-2) did not lack enthusiasm early, leading 13-8 after a quarter and 25-21 at halftime, but UT upped its intensity after the break.
The Panthers outscored Alleman 28-8 in the second half.
Hunter said coach Carie Walker’s halftime message simply boiled down to playing four quarters of basketball.
The Panthers played with better energy and focus on defense in the second half, taking advantage of Alleman’s 18 turnovers and 22 fouls for the game. UT was 19 of 27 at the line in the win.
UT’s younger players and reserves played a winning role in the game as well. Freshman Panther Kaylie Pena scored 11 points, including going 4 of 4 at the line. Fellow freshmen DaNaijah Cartwright added seven points and Shawntia Lewis had six points and six boards. Junior reserve Zainab Maiyaki came off the bench to play solid defense and grab a number of big rebounds.
“We’ve come up short end in a lot of ballgames,” said Walker. “Our goal was to come out and leave everything out on the floor, and I thought they all contributed and did an outstanding job of that.”
Avrie Schmidt led Alleman with 16 points and Clair Hulke added nine. Alleman made 9 of 44 from the field in the loss.
Alleman coach Steve Ford thought the team had an “extremely good first half” Thursday night, but the Pioneers did not match UT’s intensity in the second half.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Ford said. “They stepped up, they were the ones that were more aggressive, stronger on the boards. Where in the first half, we kind of controlled those areas.”
The two opposing coaches brought past familiarity with each other from Ford’s days coaching Moline and when both had daughters playing for the Quad City Attack when Walker was also coaching.
"Great coach, great guy and I’m happy to see him back in the Western Big 6,” Walker said.
With a win under their belt, the Panthers hope to keep carry momentum forward at the season’s midpoint.
“I think this is the starting point for us,” Hunter said. “The turnaround.”