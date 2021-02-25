UT girls grab first win with big second half at Alleman

“We’ve come up short end in a lot of ballgames,” said Walker. “Our goal was to come out and leave everything out on the floor, and I thought they all contributed and did an outstanding job of that.”

Avrie Schmidt led Alleman with 16 points and Clair Hulke added nine. Alleman made 9 of 44 from the field in the loss.

Alleman coach Steve Ford thought the team had an “extremely good first half” Thursday night, but the Pioneers did not match UT’s intensity in the second half.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Ford said. “They stepped up, they were the ones that were more aggressive, stronger on the boards. Where in the first half, we kind of controlled those areas.”

The two opposing coaches brought past familiarity with each other from Ford’s days coaching Moline and when both had daughters playing for the Quad City Attack when Walker was also coaching.

"Great coach, great guy and I’m happy to see him back in the Western Big 6,” Walker said.

With a win under their belt, the Panthers hope to keep carry momentum forward at the season’s midpoint.

“I think this is the starting point for us,” Hunter said. “The turnaround.”

