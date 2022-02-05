UT girls win bowling regional as three teams, individuals advance

Local Illinois girls bowlers represented well on Saturday as three Western Big 6 Conference teams and multiple individuals advanced from the Rock Island Regional at Highland Park Bowl.

United Township won the 12-team regional with a 5,242 total, besting Big 6 champion Rock Island (5,156) and Geneseo (4,966). Peru St. Bede was the fourth squad to qualify as a team.

Geneseo qualified a team to the sectional for the first time with the finish.

Moline placed sixth, but Alexis Epping and Nivena McCoy advanced individually to next Saturday’s LaSalle-Peru Sectional. Kewanee’s Mya Mirocha also qualified individually.

Geneseo senior Madison Holevoet was individual champion with a 1,371.

UT senior Regina Harmening placed fifth to lead a strong collective effort for the Panthers, which feature four seniors. Kiera Henderson (1,120) was sixth, sophomore Kloey Miner (1,016) was 15th, Jenna Traynham (1,015) was 16th and Kenzi Fulton (969) was 25th.

The Panthers crept up the standings before pouncing to the top in their fifth of sixth games before closing it out.

Harmening said it all came down to the team’s energy to finish on top. UT increased its score in the afternoon series and gained momentum as its supporters remained engaged and cheering.

“I think we were kind of down on ourselves in the morning because we had a rough start,” she said. “We just brought our energy up.”

Since last year’s postseason was canceled because of COVID-19, it was especially emotional for the group as it extended its time together. Harmening and Henderson both went to state their sophomore years, with Harmening placing 40th.

“It’s just amazing to have the opportunity to go back to state,” she said. “After Big 6, we were kind of down on ourselves just a little bit. It’s just amazing coming back into it stronger than ever.”

UT trailed Rock Island and Geneseo after three games before jumping both in consecutive rounds. The Panthers took home the regional hardware for the fourth time in the last six postseasons.

UT’s veteran coach Sharon Krack said the team had eclipsed 5,000 pins just a couple other times this season. Bowling their best at this time of the year is always the goal.

“We talked about having a good time and controlling what we can control,” she said. “Just trying to get everyone on the same page, and they did it today. Everybody was cheering, everybody was focused on what we were doing and it worked well for us. It was a balanced effort.”

Holevoet started strong and finished strong for the Lady Leafs, rolling a 694 series in the morning and a 677 in the afternoon. Her 279 and 258 high games also topped the field. All were personal bests for her, though she couldn't quite explain the exact reason.

“Everyone kept each other up, so it helped me and I stayed relaxed,” she said. “I felt different today. I don’t know. It’s crazy.

“It panned out that today was my day and I was just so excited.”

Geneseo’s second-best was a 990 from Allyson Ford in 22nd place.

Rocky senior Carli Gordon led the Rocks with a third-place tally of 1,195. Mackenzie Terry (1,046) placed ninth and Olivia Sholl (1,020) was 14th for the Rocks. Bailey Hecker (983) took 23rd for Rocky.

The Big 6 teams all took team pictures together after the meet. In a sport where you are constantly rubbing elbows with the competition, many of the girls are friends across teams.

“I’m just proud of everyone here today,” Holevoet said. “For me, it’s cheering on other people, not just my team. We’re all here together kind of as a family.”

Holevoet was proud of the whole team after it reached the sectional as a group for the first time.

“I was just really proud of the girls and we all stayed really positive and we did it for each other,” she said. “I bowled my best for the girls and they bowled their best for me. It was just a really exciting way to go to sectionals.”

