UT rallies, but Rocks respond to earn first win

"I feel like in the four years I've been playing for Coach Hall, he always puts us in a position to win," said McDuffy. "He doesn't expect us to be at our best at the start of the season, and we've got a lot of adjusting to do, but he puts us in a position to get better."

McDuffy finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. She hit four of six free throws in the fourth quarter to help complete the Rocky rally.

"We were mostly getting beat on the offensive end, beating ourselves by not executing plays right," she said. "But as we got in a groove, we were good. We just need to keep up the intensity."

Rock Island (1-3) looked to ramp up its intensity in the third quarter. Up 27-23 at halftime, the Rocks gradually got some separation by reeling off 12 straight points to take their biggest lead at 41-27.

But with sophomore guard Kaylie Pena hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the third, the with 19.8 seconds left in the quarter, the Panthers got to within a bucket. Sophomore forward Tia Lewis then drained a trey with 2.2 seconds left, putting UT up 45-44 going into the fourth.