Veach can't miss as Sabers roll into regional final

DEWITT — At some point in Saturday’s Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal game, Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach went to head coach Chad Specht and told him something he probably already knew.
"She came up to me and said ‘I’m feeling it,’" Specht said. "When I’ve got a kid doing that, we’re going to ride her until she can’t do it anymore."
Veach wasn’t the only one shooting well actually. But certainly no one was feeling it more than the 5-foot-11 sophomore.
She drained five of six shots from 3-point range, scored 31 points and added nine rebounds as No. 10-ranked Central DeWitt began blistering rival Maquoketa in the second quarter and continued on to claim a 70-37 victory that puts the Sabers one step away from the state tournament.
DeWitt (18-3) will now face No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (20-2) in the regional final Tuesday in Center Point. The two teams met back on Jan. 7 with CPU pulling out a hard-fought 49-47 win despite 27 points by Veach.
"We are so excited," Veach said. "Last time it was a good game so we’re going to come ready to play."
Saturday marked the Sabers’ third victory of the season over Maquoketa (17-6). They won by 26 on Jan. 14 but barely scraped by with a 48-44 win on Feb. 4 in Maquoketa.
"Last time they used a new zone on us and it was our first time seeing it," Veach said. "So in practice we really worked on what we can do to get everybody open to attack the zone better."
The No. 14-ranked Cardinals kept up with the Sabers for a quarter this time, thanks largely to the relentless drives of senior Nell Sybesma. They actually had a 16-15 lead before Hannah Palzkill scored at the end of the first quarter to give the Sabers the edge.
"We knew Maquoketa would make a run at some point in the game, and they came out firing on all cylinders," Specht said. "I thought we did a pretty good job, but we had to withstand that and carry forward."
Palzkill’s shot kicked off a 12-0 scoring run that included what Maquoketa coach James Koepke called a “questionable’’ technical foul on one of his players.
Then Veach really went to work, hitting three more 3-pointers, the last of them giving the Sabers a 44-25 halftime lead.
"We panicked and Veach had a heckuva game," Koepke said. "She couldn’t miss. She probably could have thrown up three-quarter court shots and they would have gone it. It is what it is."
DeWitt then scored the first nine points of the second half and milked the clock the rest of the way. Maquoketa went nearly 12 minutes into the second half before it made its first field goal and ended up shooting 2 for 13 from the field in the final two periods.
Allison Meadows, also a sophomore, added 18 points for DeWitt, which shot 52% from the field as a team.
Sybesma scored 13 points to lead Maquoketa with Autumn Dykstra adding 11.
"They’re a very talented squad," Specht said of Maquoketa. "They should not be hanging their heads at all. They’re talented and they proved that with what they did this season."
"I told the girls in the locker room to celebrate the successes," Koepke added. "Forty-plus wins over three years. That doesn’t happen at Maquoketa."