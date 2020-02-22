Veach can't miss as Sabers roll into regional final

DEWITT — At some point in Saturday’s Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal game, Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach went to head coach Chad Specht and told him something he probably already knew.

"She came up to me and said ‘I’m feeling it,’" Specht said. "When I’ve got a kid doing that, we’re going to ride her until she can’t do it anymore."

Veach wasn’t the only one shooting well actually. But certainly no one was feeling it more than the 5-foot-11 sophomore.

She drained five of six shots from 3-point range, scored 31 points and added nine rebounds as No. 10-ranked Central DeWitt began blistering rival Maquoketa in the second quarter and continued on to claim a 70-37 victory that puts the Sabers one step away from the state tournament.

DeWitt (18-3) will now face No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (20-2) in the regional final Tuesday in Center Point. The two teams met back on Jan. 7 with CPU pulling out a hard-fought 49-47 win despite 27 points by Veach.

"We are so excited," Veach said. "Last time it was a good game so we’re going to come ready to play."

Saturday marked the Sabers’ third victory of the season over Maquoketa (17-6). They won by 26 on Jan. 14 but barely scraped by with a 48-44 win on Feb. 4 in Maquoketa.